Mumbai: Man Cheats In Govt Exam With Phone In Underwear

Candidate Caught Using High-Tech Cheating Device During Exam; Case Registered

Mumbai: A government job aspirant was booked for allegedly trying to cheat in a tech-savvy manner during an exam conducted by the agriculture department. The accused was identified as Ramkishan Bedake from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, who had come to the city to take up the test for assistant superintendent and senior clerk posts. The incident took place on Monday at the examination centre in Powai.

Bedake's suspicious behaviour raised the eyebrows of the supervisor, who then approached him. Upon further investigation, it was found that the accused had hidden a mobile phone in his underwear, which was connected to a sim card-sized electronic device strapped to his shoulder.

The gizmo was paired to a mini earbud worn by the accused. The tiny gadget contained a battery and an electronic circuit chip, with 'USB' and 'sim card' markings on the other side.

The supervisor promptly reported the trickery after which a case was filed at the Powai police station. Bedake has been booked under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act.

