Can signboards in Marathi give jobs to youths? asks AIMIM Maharashtra president

AIMIM Maharashtra unit president and MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Thursday appeared critical of the state government decision to make it mandatory for shops with fewer than 10 employees to use Marathi signboards, and wondered if the move will create more jobs for Marathi youths.

The Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad said emotive issues are raised only when elections are just around the corner and termed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's decision as a gimmick.

Jaleel tweeted, "when elections come closer then you remember Marathi boards, border dispute with Karnataka, Marathi pride. People are not fool and they understand this gimmick. Will Marathi boards will give jobs to Marathi youth, is a million dollar question. " The decision to make it mandatory for shops with fewer than 10 employees to use Marathi signboards was taken by the state cabinet at its meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act will be amended for this, Industries Minister Subhash Desai had told reporters after the meeting.

The objective was to close a legal loophole which owners of small shops exploit to avoid putting up Marathi signboards (already required for bigger establishments), the minister said.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:04 AM IST