'Can Only Request Them': Pratap Sarnaik Says Actors, Cricketers, Ordinary Citizens Cannot Be Forced To Speak Marathi - VIDEO

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday responded to criticism surrounding Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's remarks about speaking Marathi, asserting that an actor cannot be forced to speak the language.

Speaking to reporters, Sarnaik said, "We have a one-and-a-half-minute video of that Dahi Handi event. I will send you that video during our meeting. Please show it. Let people see how well Suniel Shetty spoke in Marathi, how Sanjay Dutt spoke in Marathi, how Badshah conversed in Marathi or how Suryakumar Yadav spoke in Marathi."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On actor Sanjay Dutt's viral video, Minister Pratap Sarnaik says, "We have a 1–1.5 minute video of that Dahi Handi event. I will send you that video during our meeting—please show it. Let people see how well Suniel Shetty spoke in Marathi, how Sanjay Dutt… pic.twitter.com/8DWbI54ul4 — IANS (@ians_india) September 9, 2026

He said people watch Hindi films and are neither stopped from doing so nor forced to watch only Marathi films. He emphasised that every language and form of dialogue has its place in the country.

Legal framework for drivers

Referring to taxi and autorickshaw drivers who have been asked to learn Marathi within a year, Sarnaik said they come under a legal framework that allows the government to insist on the requirement.

"However, for rickshaw and taxi drivers, we can insist, based on legal guidelines, that they communicate in Marathi," he said.

Sarnaik stressed that actors, cricketers or ordinary passersby cannot be stopped and forced to speak only in Marathi.

"We can enforce rules on drivers within the framework of the law, but for others, we can only request: 'Please try to converse in Marathi'," Sarnaik said.

Sanjay Dutt's remarks draw attention

His remarks came amid criticism over the enforcement of Marathi-language requirements for taxi and autorickshaw drivers but not for Bollywood stars such as Dutt, who reportedly refused to speak in Marathi.

Dutt's remarks during a recent Dahi Handi celebration attracted attention after he spoke about his inability to learn Marathi despite having spent time in Pune.

The actor was referring to his time at Pune's Yerwada Central Jail, saying that although he had picked up some Marathi, he had not been able to learn the language properly. His remark prompted Sarnaik to laugh.

Dutt also thanked Sarnaik for inviting him to the event and spoke about their longstanding association.