BJP MLA Narendra Mehta Slams Pratap Sarnaik Over Sanjay Dutt’s Marathi Remark; Calls Him 'Dummy Minister' |

Mumbai: A fresh political row has erupted in Maharashtra after Mira Bhayandar BJP MLA Narendra Mehta criticised state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik over actor Sanjay Dutt's remarks about not knowing Marathi at a Dahi Handi event organised by the minister.

During the celebrations, Sarnaik reportedly asked Dutt to speak in Marathi. The actor greeted the gathering by saying, “Tumha sarvanna namaskar,” before adding that despite spending six years in Pune's Yerwada jail, he could not learn Marathi.

A video from the event showed Sarnaik smiling following Dutt's remark. Mehta seized on the incident to question what he described as a difference between the minister's treatment of celebrities and his approach towards ordinary auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers.

Mehta Questions Sarnaik's Response

In a video message, Mehta said there was nothing wrong with Dutt not knowing Marathi, but questioned why people at the event laughed at the remark while poor auto-rickshaw drivers were allegedly threatened over language-related issues.

“He doesn't know it, that's fine, I have no objection to that,” Mehta said, referring to Dutt's inability to speak Marathi. He then questioned Sarnaik's response, asking why the minister did not object when the comment was made at his own event while allegedly taking a different approach towards auto-rickshaw drivers.

Mehta further alleged a difference between Sarnaik's words and actions and took a swipe at the minister by calling him a 'dummy minister.' He also invoked Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde while criticising Sarnaik.

Marathi Language Campaign Sparks Debate

The controversy comes amid Sarnaik's campaign to promote the use of Marathi among auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers while communicating with passengers. The minister's push for Marathi language proficiency among drivers has already triggered political and public debate.

Mehta's criticism has added a new political dimension to the issue, with the BJP MLA questioning whether the same language standards being advocated for ordinary transport workers should also apply to prominent personalities attending political events. However, the Maharashtra government has deferred the proposed Marathi language requirement for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in Mumbai and across the state by one year.