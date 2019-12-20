CAA protest: Shiv Sena skips, not allies

Mumbai: Though political leaders went beyond party lines to participate in the anti-CAA rally at the August Kranti Maidan on Thursday, leaders of theruling Shiv Sena were notably missing.
Leading politicians of the governing Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) including Congress' Eknath Gaikwad, Milind Deora, Husain Dalwai and NCP's Nawab Malik, Jayant Patil and SP’s Abu Azmi were present at the venue.
Sena, a former NDA partner, is yet to clear its stand on the matter. When the Bill was tabled on the Lok Sabha, Sena voted for the motion, only to stage a walkout on the floor of Rajya Sabha.
Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray later clarified his party's support to the bill is conditional. On Thursday, Uddhav spoke with representatives of Muslim community via video conference, urging them for restraint.
