CAA protest: Shiv Sena skips, not allies

Mumbai: Though political leaders went beyond party lines to participate in the anti-CAA rally at the August Kranti Maidan on Thursday, leaders of theruling Shiv Sena were notably missing.

Leading politicians of the governing Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) including Congress' Eknath Gaikwad, Milind Deora, Husain Dalwai and NCP's Nawab Malik, Jayant Patil and SP’s Abu Azmi were present at the venue.