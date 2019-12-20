CAA protest: Mumbai spring not silent, not violent

By 4pm, the maidan was jam-packed and an even greater number of people seemed to be outside, staging demonstrations.

Traffic from Kennedy Bridge towards Kemps Corner and the August Kranti Maidan was diverted and the Nana Chowk Junction became a no-entry zone. Roads on which usually chaos prevails due to rush-hour traffic turned into carnival arenas.

“My parents migrated from Lahore during Partition. I have grown up listening to their tales of torment at being displaced from their own land.

As a responsible citizen, there is no way we can entertain such an amendment,” said 82-year old Gurbir Singh, who travelled all the way from Bhandup with his wife and daughter-in-law, to participate.

Students and activists performed songs and street plays at Kemps Corner, sending out the message of peace and unity.

Ever since the students of Jamia Milia Islamia were attacked by Delhi Police on Sunday, Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has remained closed, because of the protests. On Thursday too, the students boycotted their class, turning up in large numbers at the venue.

Picking up from PM Modi's controversial statement that protesters could be identified by their clothing, Ayesha, a student leader from TISS said, one could identify a communal person from the khaki shorts and white shirt worn by Godse.

Award-winning film maker Anand Patwardhan, senior BJP leader LK Advani's former aide Sudheendra Kulkarni and activist Teesta Setalvad were also present. “All the student union organisations are in solidarity with Jamia.

We Indians have rejected the CAA. Accepting this Act will vilify the image of our country,” said Shivam Desai, a student of climate change in TISS.

An Andheri-based IT firm employee said, sensing things going out of their hands the BJP is engaging in vote bank politics.

A significant number of Hindi film personalities played a leading role, shouting slogans condemning dictatorship. Many of them were also seen staging demonstrations, urging people to maintain religious harmony.

“You can't discriminate against anyone on religious grounds. The government has failed us citizens and individuals. This must not continue,” he said.

“What we are seeing here is the real spirit of India. As Indians, we stand for peace and harmony, there is no way we will accept divisibility based on religious sentiments,” said film-maker Kabir Khan, who was present at the venue.

Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar, who had launched a robust campaign on social media, asking people to participate in the event on Thursday, stated, “Putting out tweets and posting on social media won't change a thing. It's important for us as Indians to come out on the streets now and start fighting for our democracy,” said Farhan.

Apart from Farhan and director Kabir Khan, Sushant Singh, Swara Bhaskar, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and filmmakers Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Saeed Mirza and Quashik Mukherjee (who calls himself 'Q') were seen at the venue.

Addressing the gathering, Mirza said the time has come for Indians to choose between the ideas espoused by RSS ideologue MS Golwalkar and BR Ambedkar, and between Mahatma Gandhi and his killer Nathuram Godse.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Q informed he had travelled all the way from Goa only to participate in the rally.

Meanwhile, the efficient management and coordination displayed by Mumbai Police was appreciated by the crowd. Social activist Feroze Mithiborewala lauded the service of the policemen from the dais, stating the behaviour of police reflected the true spirit of Mumbai.

Mumbai Police left no stone unturned to maintain discipline and surveillance at the venue. Anticipating a law-and-order situation and traffic congestion, the police had issued an advisory on diversions earlier in the day. Drones, riot-control police and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) were deployed at the venue.