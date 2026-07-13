Byculla Toxic Capsule Case: Mumbai Police Probe Anti-National Emails, Foreign WhatsApp Groups & Alleged Terror Links | File photo

Mumbai: The investigation into the alleged distribution of toxic capsules during the Shaam-eGhariba procession in Byculla has taken a new turn after the Mumbai Police reportedly discovered anti-national emails and multiple international WhatsApp groups on the mobile phone of the accused, 39-year-old Faiyaz Nisar Hussain Premji.

Premji was arrested by the Byculla police on June 27 for allegedly distributing capsules containing zinc phosphide, a highly toxic rodenticide, while falsely claiming that they were painkillers and immunity boosters during the Muharram procession. After the completion of his police custody, he was remanded to judicial custody by the Mazgaon Magistrate Court.

According to investigators, an examination of Premji’s mobile phone uncovered several allegedly anti-national emails, which are now being scrutinised as part of the ongoing investigation. The police also found contact numbers linked to Iran, Iraq and Oman, along with several international WhatsApp groups allegedly created by the accused. A technical analysis of these digital communications is underway.

The investigation has further revealed that the zinc phosphide was allegedly purchased from a Delhi-based company. The police are now examining the supplier’s role and investigating who financed the purchase of the poisonous substance. Officials are also probing whether Premji’s actions were motivated or inspired by “terrorist ideology”.

According to the FIR, the alleged incident occurred on the evening of June 26 during the Shaam-e-Ghariba procession, which proceeded from Noor Baug in Dongri via Hancock Bridge to Rahmatabad Cemetery in Reay Road. Officials allege that Premji distributed capsules laced with zinc phosphide free of cost with the intention of causing mass harm.

Initially, the Byculla police registered a case under Section 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following further investigation, additional charges under Sections 109 and 110 of the BNS were invoked. The investigation is ongoing, with police continuing to examine all possible links.