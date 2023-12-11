 Buzz By The Bay: Mumbai's Ambitious Rickshawala Reveals His 'Street Smart to Stock Chart' Journey
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBuzz By The Bay: Mumbai's Ambitious Rickshawala Reveals His 'Street Smart to Stock Chart' Journey

Buzz By The Bay: Mumbai's Ambitious Rickshawala Reveals His 'Street Smart to Stock Chart' Journey

He divides his time between navigating the chaotic streets of the maximum city and trading in the stock market

Anushka JagtianiUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Buzz By The Bay - Vishal Paikrao | FPJ

The Free Press Journal recently connected with an auto-rickshaw driver who sets an example to aim high and excel. Vishal Paikrao, a Mumbai-based auto driver who has been trending on Instagram because of his unusual career choices along with riding customers across the city, narrated his journey from street smart to stock chart. In the recent episode of Buzz by the Bay, Paikrao said he divides his time between navigating the chaotic streets of the maximum city and trading in the stock market.

WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE:

Paikrao spoke about his dual careers, and their aspirations and challenges. It was learned that he dreams big and wants to live a more luxurious life that would be free from the financial struggles he currently faces. He believes that trading in the markets will allow him to achieve his dreams in 5 years.

Read Also
On Drive Tea: 'Audi Chai' Duo To Set Up Outlets Across India (WATCH VIDEO)
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Buzz By The Bay: Mumbai's Ambitious Rickshawala Reveals His 'Street Smart to Stock Chart' Journey

Buzz By The Bay: Mumbai's Ambitious Rickshawala Reveals His 'Street Smart to Stock Chart' Journey

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: ‘Reconstruction Is Done To Restore A Building To Its Original...

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: ‘Reconstruction Is Done To Restore A Building To Its Original...

Mumbai Masala: The Voice Of Animals

Mumbai Masala: The Voice Of Animals

FPJ Face To Face: 'It Is Passion For Some But Music Is Breath For Me,' Says Devotional Music...

FPJ Face To Face: 'It Is Passion For Some But Music Is Breath For Me,' Says Devotional Music...

Mumbai News: Driver Injured After Moving Mixer Truck Catches Fire On Western Express Highway In...

Mumbai News: Driver Injured After Moving Mixer Truck Catches Fire On Western Express Highway In...