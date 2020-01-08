Business honchos, CM Udhhav Thackeray talk about industry uplift

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his maiden meeting with the who's who of Indian industry, has promised that the government will create a conducive atmosphere for business to grow and prosper, so that not a single industrial unit goes out of Maharashtra.
“We are like a family. We want to create such an environment that industries which set up shop here do not find any reason to go away. The atmosphere will be positive and it'll be like a family.
Maharashtra has grown together and we will continue to do so in future too,” Thackeray told representatives of the industry at Sahyadri, the state government's official guest house.
Thackeray's interaction took place a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met industry captains to seek their inputs for revival of the economy.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani made a strong case for upgrade of health infrastructure in the state. He suggested that the industry can train and be involved in the building of health, education and transport infrastructure.
Ambani also spoke about how data and optic fibre network, which is already laid down in the length and breadth of Maharashtra, can be better leveraged and how the state will continue to be at the forefront in attracting investment.
Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata gave his inputs with regard to cities in general and Mumbai in particular for creating a better infrastructure.
Hiranandani Group founder and Managing Director Niranjan Hiranandani made a slew of suggestions on how the government in active cooperation with the realty industry can spur the entire housing industry.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra spoke about how special economic zones can become a model of what development is all about. He also suggested that the government develop the coastal economy and get more tourists to flock to the state.
Participants insisted that the tourism sector can be made a focal point for the creation of jobs. Raymond Group CMD Gautam Singhania said the textile industry has much more potential to create jobs, as against other sectors.
However, he said, of the total cotton produced in the state, only 25% is captured in the value chain. Singhania feels that the government needs to create an ecosystem, to use maximum produce.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)