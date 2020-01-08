Business honchos, CM Udhhav Thackeray talk about industry uplift

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani made a strong case for upgrade of health infrastructure in the state. He suggested that the industry can train and be involved in the building of health, education and transport infrastructure.

Ambani also spoke about how data and optic fibre network, which is already laid down in the length and breadth of Maharashtra, can be better leveraged and how the state will continue to be at the forefront in attracting investment.

Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata gave his inputs with regard to cities in general and Mumbai in particular for creating a better infrastructure.

Hiranandani Group founder and Managing Director Niranjan Hiranandani made a slew of suggestions on how the government in active cooperation with the realty industry can spur the entire housing industry.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra spoke about how special economic zones can become a model of what development is all about. He also suggested that the government develop the coastal economy and get more tourists to flock to the state.

Participants insisted that the tourism sector can be made a focal point for the creation of jobs. Raymond Group CMD Gautam Singhania said the textile industry has much more potential to create jobs, as against other sectors.

However, he said, of the total cotton produced in the state, only 25% is captured in the value chain. Singhania feels that the government needs to create an ecosystem, to use maximum produce.