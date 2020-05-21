Burial of COVID-19 victims at Bandra Qabristan: Bombay High Court to decide soon

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court would soon decide whether Muslims dying of Covid-19 could be buried at the cemetery in suburban Bandra. The HC has reserved its order in the matter. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sambhaji Shinde closed the matter for judgment, on Wednesday.

The bench was dealing with a bunch of petitions filed by one Pradeep Ghandy and other residents of Bandra. The residents apprehended that if these bodies are not disposed or buried properly then there were chances of a community spread in the local area.

The BMC vehemently opposed these contentions through its senior counsel Anil Sakhre. "Dead bodies do not spread the virus. We take proper precautions in disposing of all Covid-19 bodies," Sakhre told the bench.