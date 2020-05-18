All measures in place, Kerala model not required: Maharashtra Government to Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Claiming that the situation in Maharashtra is way different, the state government has refused to implement the model used by Kerala government to contain the virus. The state has filed an affidavit before the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, saying that it has been following the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The affidavit comes in response to a petition filed by a Nagpur resident seeking directives to the state government to follow the Kerala model, to contain the virus and flatten the curve.

A bench of Justice Rohit Deo is likely to take up the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

In its affidavit, the government claimed that it has been scrupulously taking all the requisite measures to put a full stop to the rising number of cases across Maharashtra.

"Soon after the first coronavirus case got detected in the state in March, we undertook a series of measures such as screwing of passengers at the international airports at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. We were swift in tracing all the contacts and high-risk contacts (of Covid-19 patients), in declaring containment zones, setting up isolation centers etc," the affidavit read.

The government urged the court to dismiss the petition, especially on the ground that both Maharashtra and Kerala are different.

"The situation in Maharashtra is different than that in Kerala. We are scrupulously implementing guidelines of the Union government and also the directives of the WHO in order to control the spread of COVID-19. Since we are undertaking all measures, the prayer of following Kerala model is unfounded," the affidavit claimed.