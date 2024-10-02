 Burglars Decamped Computer From School; Later Leave It On Door-Step
A strange incident took place in a corporation run Urdu school in Thane's Bhiwandi where burglers reportedly decamped computers and other devices only to come back later and leave it at the school's door. The school's supervisor filed an FIR.

NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Burglars Decamped Computer From School in Bhiwandi | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Bhiwandi City police booked a case against unidentified burglars who allegedly broke the door of the corporation-run Urdu school and decamped with a computer and other equipment. A case was filed by Mohammad Nasir Shaikh, a supervisor of the school, on September 30.

The incident took place at an Urdu school of Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation located in Navi Basti in Bhiwandi between September 27 and September 30. A case was lodged under sections 331(4), 331(3), and 305 of the Bhartiya Nyan Sanhita. The police said that unidentified burglars allegedly broke the door of the main gate of the school, entered the school, and sped away with computers.

The complainant stated that on September 30, when he visited the school, he found that a lock of the main gate of the school was broken. He then discovered that one computer out of eleven was stolen. Around 750 students are studying at the Urdu school. Speaking with the FPJ, he said that earlier, they demanded a security guard and CCTV footage to be installed in the school from the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation, but the corporation failed to comply.

The complainant said that on Tuesday morning, someone returned the computer and other equipment at the school's door and later they fled from the spot without informing anyone. The complainant said that the news had been spreading across the area rapidly, so they returned it.

Bhiwandi City police sources said that they were going through CCTV footage installed in the nearby locality. They will apprehend the burglars after getting clues.

