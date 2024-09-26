Thane: ACB Arrests Bhiwandi Civic Official In Graft Case For Demanding ₹20,000 Bribe For Property Title Transfer

ACB apprehends Bhiwandi civic official for demanding ₹20,000 bribe to facilitate property title transfer | Representative Image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials had recently caught a clerk from the municipal corporation for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a man for allegedly transferring the property title (gharpatti) of the complainant's mother in his name. Interestingly, the accused public servant had given a money back assurance to the complainant if the work is not done.

According to the police, the complainant (42) is a resident of Bhiwandi. On September 12, the complainant had visited the office of Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation for getting the title of the property in the name of her mother, transferred in his name. At the said office, clerk A.S. Gaikwad had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20000 from the complainant.

The victim, who did not want to pay the bribe, approached the ACB office and gave a written complaint in the matter on September 19. The ACB team in order to verify the allegations made by the complainant gave him a voice recorder and asked him to meet Gaikwad. During his conversation with the complainant, Gaikwad made a demand of Rs 20000.

Gaikwad demanded the first installment of Rs 10000 from the complainant and the remaining amount after the completion of work. Gaikwad also assured the complainant that he would return the money if the work is not done.

The ACB team then laid a trap and caught Gaikwad red-handed with a bribe amount of Rs 10000. A case has been registered by the ACB under section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.