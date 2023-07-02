Buldhana Bus Accident: Vehicle Involved In Tragic Crash Was 4 Years Old, PUC Expired 4 Months Ago |

Maharashtra: The sleeper coach bus that met with an accident early on Saturday in Buldhana, in which 25 passengers were charred to death, was registered three years and five months back, said Additional Transport Commissioner J B Patil, who is also chief of the Maharashtra Road Safety Cell.

Patil said that apart from the Regional Transport Office in Amravati, the District Road Safety Committee is also inquiring into the accident and will suggest necessary action. Deputy Transport Commissioner (Road Safety) Bharat Kalaskar has been asked to review the entire situation, Patil said.

PUC Of Bus Expired In March 2023

Sources said the bus was registered on January 24, 2020. Its fitness certificate was valid till March 10, 2024, permit till December 22, 2025 and insurance till October 26, 2023. However, the pollution under control (PUC) of the bus expired on March 10, 2023.

A senior transport department official said the reason behind the accident could be momentary loss of concentration on the part of the bus driver, due to which the bus directly hit a pole at a high speed before falling on its right side. The impact of hitting the pole was so severe that the front axle of the vehicle was broken, he said.

