CM Eknath Shinde Faces Major Embarrassment as RTO Deems Vehicle Unfit for Road Before Trip to Buldhana Accident Site |

In a surprising development on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to the Buldhana bus accident site, one of the vehicle arranged to transport CM Shinde and DCM Fadnavis was reported to be unfit for the road by the RTO. This came forward as a massive embarrassment to the Ministers ahead of their visit in the crucial hour.

Two SUVs Were Kept On Standby

According to local reports, two SUV cars having the 'MLA' logo were kept on standby at Sambhajinagar to transport the CM & DCM to the accident site. Both Shinde and Fadnavis left from Mumbai earlier this morning for Sambhajingar.

One SUV Found Unfit For Travel

As a precautionary measure, both cars were tested by the RTO through multiple checks. Seats, tyres, seatbelts and other parts were checked thoroughly and hence it was found that one of the cars was unfit for travel. Reportedly, the car had travelled excessive kilometres making it unfit to be on the road now, said RTO officials.

Vehicle Changed To A New One

Taking swift action on the issue, local authorities got the vehicle changed to a different car. The new car was checked and approved for travel by the RTO. CM Shinde and DCM Fadnavis will be travelling through the two different cars approved by the RTO.

About Buldhana Bus Accident

In a tragic incident that took place in the early hours of Saturday, a private travels bus carrying 34 passengers from Nagpur to Pune caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, claiming 26 lives. According to police reports, the bus collided with a pole and crashed into a divider near Pimpalkhuta village at approximately 1:30 am, resulting in the vehicle overturning and engulfing in flames.

