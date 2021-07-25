Buildings on the Brink: Malad's Kanya Municipal School declared 'dangerours' structure; locals say lockdown should've been used for demolition

Of the 407 dilapidated buildings in Mumbai under the C-1 category, five Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools feature on the list as well. One such school is located in Malad (West), which falls in P North ward, where an illegally constructed building (in Malwani) collapsed last month and resulted in the death of at least 12 people.

What locals say:

This building collapse triggered the process of identifying dilapidated buildings that are categorised as C-1. This school, named Kanya Municipal School on Harun Khan Road, falls under the C-1 category. However, the building has not been demolished yet. The school remained shut amidst the lockdown. Demolition could have been undertaken then, claimed locals. “This is a very old BMC school. It was teeming with the energy of children before the first lockdown was enforced. We were told that this school is dilapidated,” said a resident, who frequents the newspaper stand setup on the boundary wall of this municipal school.