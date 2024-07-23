Budget 2024: 'What Is Maharashtra’s Fault?', State Opposition Slams Centre Claiming Step Brother Treatment For Highest Taxpayer

Budget 2024: 'What Is Maharashtra’s Fault?', Opposition Slams Centre Claiming Step Brother Treatment For Highest Taxpayer |

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh straight Budget on July 23, and the budget has upset many in Maharashtra. Maharashtra state opposition leaders have launched a scathing attack on the Centre for ignoring the key issues in Maharashtra in the budget allocations.

Shivsena (UBT): Why does the BJP hate and insult Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray took to X, formerly known as Twitter and said, "I can understand the BJP wanting to save its government and giving Bihar and Andhra Pradesh a huge sum of the budget. But what is Maharashtra’s fault? That we are the largest taxpayer? What did we get against what we contribute? Was Maharashtra even mentioned once in the budget? Why does the BJP hate and insult Maharashtra so much? It’s a shame that despite unconstitutionally forming a government and running the most corrupt regime in our state, Maharashtra gets nothing in return. Looting Maharashtra through mindhe regime’s corruption and then taxes, direct and indirect. That’s what we face."

MVA MPs stage protest

After the Union Budget was presented by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MPs protest inside the Parliament complex alleging discrimination towards the state in the Union Budget 2024-25.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "The budget should be called the Pradhan Mantri Sarkar Bachao Yojana. There was nothing for Maharashtra as has become the norm for this government. The state will continue to be a cash cow to get money to the centre but never to give money for the state’s development."

Speaking to Free Press Journal's Kalpesh Mhamunkar, Leader of Opposition in State assembly, Vijay Vaddetiwar said, "Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu are in alliance with the NDA government. Why step brother treatment is being given to the state who pays highest tax to the country. Industries of Maharashtra are being stolen and shifted to Gujarat. BJP needs Maharashtra only to get taxes and votes."