British-Era Mumbai–Pune Highway Set For Makeover; MSRDC Plans 6-Laning Of 111-km Nigdi–Shilphata Stretch

MSRDC plans to expand the old Mumbai–Pune highway to six lanes to accommodate rising passenger and freight traffic | File Photo

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: After cutting down the distance by 6 km and saving 30 minutes on the new Mumbai–Pune Expressway by commissioning the 13-km Missing Link, which offers motorists a faster and safer route through the ghats, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is now preparing for a major upgradation and augmentation of the older Mumbai–Pune highway.

The corporation has invited bids for consultancy services to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for widening the existing four-lane National Highway 48 (NH-48) between Nigdi in Pune and Shilphata in Thane into a six-lane highway. The proposed brownfield augmentation will cover approximately 111 km, passing through Pune, Raigad and Thane districts.

The move comes after years of increasing traffic pressure on the old highway, which continues to serve as an important route for passenger vehicles, freight carriers and industrial traffic between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR).

British-Era Highway Set For Expansion

The proposed six-laning of NH-48 is aimed at addressing the growing traffic demand on the older Mumbai–Pune route. Originally developed as a two-lane highway during the British era, called the Mumbai Poona Highway, the road was subsequently widened to four lanes as vehicular movement increased.

It served as the principal road connection between Mumbai and the Deccan Plateau through the Bor Ghat before the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai–Pune Expressway was opened.

The route was earlier designated National Highway 4 and was subsequently incorporated into NH-48 in 2010.

Over the years, urbanisation, industrial development and rising freight movement have added to traffic volumes along the corridor. MSRDC's proposed augmentation seeks to improve capacity while making optimum use of the existing road alignment, available right of way and highway infrastructure.

DPR To Examine Widening Options

As part of the DPR exercise, the appointed consultant will undertake alignment studies, surveys and investigations, assess different widening options and identify requirements for junction improvements, rehabilitation or reconstruction of existing structures, drainage upgrades, utility shifting and road-safety measures.

The consultancy assignment will also examine land acquisition and land pooling options, along with financial models for implementing the project. MSRDC has asked consultants to explore potential revenue-generating developments along the highway, including logistics parks, industrial and technology hubs, agricultural and fisheries hubs, educational and medical facilities, recreational centres and resorts.

PPP And Other Project Delivery Models

The consultant will also examine possible project delivery models, including public-private partnership (PPP), annuity and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and assist MSRDC with the subsequent bidding process.

The DPR will establish the proposed alignment, project cost, land requirements and execution framework before the corporation moves towards implementation.

Also Watch:

While the Missing Link addresses a long-standing bottleneck on the expressway, the proposed upgrade of the old highway highlights the next challenge: expanding road capacity across the wider corridor to keep pace with the region's growing traffic.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/