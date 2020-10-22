Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Tree department awaits nod to cut 3,573 trees for various development projects

The Tree Authority department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will bring up a proposal of cutting as many as 373 trees for the civic body's ambitious Coastal Road project.

The tree authority will be presenting a total of 22 proposals, which were pending for approval since the last two months on Friday. These proposals will seek approval for cutting as many as 3,573 trees for carrying out various development works in Mumbai.

Alongside this, the civic body will also float a proposal of planting 1,900 trees in replacement of the trees that the department will be cutting down for the development works.

According to sources in the BMC, 163 trees will be cut down for constructing a swimming pool at Mahalakshmi Sports Ground, 115 trees will be chopped for widening of nallas at Bhandup and 625 trees will be cut for creating obstructions for development projects at Worli's BDD Chawl.