Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plans to cut 1700 trees for JVLR widening, invites suggestions

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited suggestions from citizens as it plans to chop nearly 1,700 trees for widening the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and for the construction works for Metro 2B and Metro 4 corridors.

In a proposal for tree cutting, the civic body stated it is planning to transplant 600 trees and cut nearly 120 trees for the JVLR project while the Metro 2B project is likely to affect nearly 800 trees.

"The civic body is ready to take suggestion from citizens, public representatives and environmentalists on this matter. We will be analysing the suggestions on the review meetings following which final call could be taken," stated an official.

For the Metro 2B project, the BMC will be cutting 400 trees and plans to transplant nearly 380 trees between Chembur and Kurla. Also for the Wadala Thane corridor nearly 200 trees will transplanted.

Earlier on 2019, the civic body had earmarked 550 illegal residential commercial structures for demolishing in order to carry out widening of the JVLR. The new JVLR will be connected to Lokhandwala in Andheri West.

The new road extended from JVLR will be connected with SV Road Andheri via a 1 km long and 120 feet wide extension. The extended road will have two more lanes and will cut travel time between Lokhandwala to Eastern Express Highway.