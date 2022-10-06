Bright Dussehra for real estate: 500 houses sold in Thane | Unsplash

After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic throwing curve balls at the real estate sector, it seems vibrancy has returned in Thane. The district branch of the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI) has said that 500 houses were booked on the occasion of Dussehra on October 5, generating a revenue of Rs600 crore for builders. The MCHI said this is 25% more than 2021 Dussehra.

MCHI Thane president Jitendra Mehta said, “Not just real estate, even other sectors were affected by Covid, but the market has started to improve. For Dussehra, builders offered discounts to new home buyers. They offered a scheme of paying 10% right away and 90% later. A few also offered gold coins and discounts on parking and GST, which were readily availed.”

Mehta said Ghodbunder is the preferred location. Balkum, Kolshet, Majiwada and Pokhran Road No. 2 are also popular, he said. It was also seen that buyers preferred flats in the range of Rs50 lakh to Rs2-3 crore. “We hope that the preference exhibited by customers on the occasion of Dussehra will continue. We also hope that the state government will provide some relief to builders, too,” he said.