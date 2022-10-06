Mumbai police Dussehra's message for commuters; watch video to learn to mind your head

Mumbai police Dussehra's message for commuters on learning to mind one's head |

Mumbai Police has been quite creative and innovative in their way of creating awareness among its citizens with their posts and videos on social media. It has recently shared a new message about road safety. On Dussehra, the Mumbai Police posted a small video on its Instagram account to show the importance of wearing helmets.

Mumbai police posted a humorous video on its Instagram page that showed Ravan riding a bike. Ravan stops at a red light at a traffic intersection. At the traffic light, Ravan meets a person riding a scooter without a helmet. Ravan suggests he wear the helmet, but the person had its okay kind of attitude. Looking at his careless behaviour, Ravan asks him in Hindi, "Murkh, mere 10 sar hain tere kitne hain?"

In English, it means, "Moron, I have 10 heads. How many do you have?"

Mumbai Police wrote: "Spare a thought for your safety for you don't have ten heads to spare. Have a happy and safe #Dussehra."

Watch video- Mumbai police's Dussehra's special message for two-wheeler riders in Mumbai:

Mumbai police have used humour and sattire earlier too for making its citizens aware of road safety and posted such messages on its Instagram page.

Look at their earlier comic awareness posts on road safety:

Post on creating awareness about wearing seat belts:

On safe driving, not to break traffic signals or overspeed the vehicles:

On use of indicators in vehicles before taking a turn:

More posts: