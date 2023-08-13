Breathing New Life In Sea Beds: Fishermen Take Lessons On Artificial Reefs to Aid Fish Breeding

A workshop to create awareness and sensitize the local fishing community about the unique concept of setting up artificial reefs on sea beds along coastlines was held by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) under the aegis of the Chennai-based Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Uttan on Sunday.

Promoting Marine Life and Biodiversity

Artificial reefs are man-made underwater structures, typically built to promote marine life by attracting various species and re-establish biodiversity with a generally featureless bottom.

A large number of fishermen attached to the various co-operative fishing societies registered their presence in the workshop which was held at Pali village in Uttan.

CMFRI’s principal scientist- Dr. Joe Kizhakudan spoke at length about the adaptability of marine invertebrates to environmental change and resource enhancement through artificial reefs which are set on the seabed to enhance the growth of marine, floral and faunal benthic (related to the bottom of a water body) communities while simulating natural settings for promoting fish aggregations within sheltered structures.

Creating a Thriving Marine Habitat

Over a period of time, the artificial reefs have the ability of creating a natural ecosystem for fishes.

To promote sustainable fishing and improve the livelihood of fishermen, the union government has chalked out an elaborate road map to replicate Tamil Nadu’s successful model of setting up artificial reefs along the coastlines across the country.

However, setting up artificial reefs requires the consent and cooperation of fishermen.

The Role of Fishermen

“The fishing community has been asked to identify the site for artificial reef deployment which according to the marine expert can lead to a multi fold jump in fish production. We will discuss it and make a decision soon,” said former municipal corporator and working president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimaar Kruti Samiti-Bernard D’mello.

However, some fishermen are skeptical about the viability of placing concrete reef modules as a habitat modification. Fishery officials -Dinesh Patil, Pawan Kale and fishing community leader- Leo Collaso were also present in the workshop.

The quaint fishing villages including Uttan, Pali, Dongri, Bhatte Bunder and Chowk are home to more than 800 fishing boats in the region.

