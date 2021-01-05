Maha Cabinet to take a call tomorrow on reversal of waiver given to Wizcraft for 1996 Michael Jackson concert

Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday will decide on the reversal of a waiver given to event management company Wizcraft for the Michael Jackson concert it had helped organise in 1996. The then Sena-BJP government had granted an entertainment tax waiver stating that the event was a charity event organised under the now defunct Shiv Udyog Sena which was headed by Raj Thackeray then.

The entire profit of the show which amounted to Rs 3.4 crore has been deposited in the court registry since a dispute was lodged by the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat.

The High court had recently directed that the cabinet decide on reversing the waiver which means the entire amount along with interest may have to be given to the organiser.

Interestingly Wizcraft was not listed as the organiser, but it was Shiv Udyog Sena. However, in the court Wizcraft has claimed the profits. The issue has been listed for the cabinet meeting tomorrow.