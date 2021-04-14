Break the chain: Will roadside eatable vendors be allowed to sell food in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune during 'janta curfew' in Maharashtra?

Although there have been restrictions on the movement, daily household eatables that are sold by the roadside vendors have been allowed to continue with their selling but there are certain norms to be followed which have been issued by the state government in 'Break the chain' order.

Here is a look at the guidelines that need to be followed:

• There will be no serving of food for eating at the location. Parcels or home deliveries are allowed from 7 AM to 8 PM on every day. Reasonable movement for this constitutes a valid reason under 1(b).

• Waiting customers to wait away from counter with adequate social distancing.

• Every one engaged in the activity to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per criteria of GOI.

• Local authority to have a close watch over such places through deployment of adequate personnel/ CCTV. Any customers engaging in irresponsible behaviour and violating COVID 19 protocols to be fined Rs. 500/-. Any vendor serving any customer engaging in such behaviour shall be fined Rs. 500/-.

• Violation would lead to shutting down of the vendor till end of pandemic.

• However if the local authority feels that such behaviour is repetitive and is not possible to contain with the imposition of fines, then they may order closure of the location either temporarily or till the end of the pandemic.