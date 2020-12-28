Brawl at Mira Road bar, six held with sword and air gun

As the entire nation continues to be in a combat mode against the deadly pandemic, a violent drunken brawl was reported from a bar in a densely populated residential area in Mira Road late on Saturday night.

Six people who were found to be in possession of a sword and air-pistol were taken into custody and booked under the relevant section of the Indian Arms Act and the Indian Penal code for unlawful assembly, rioting and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

According to the police, the incident was reported from Hotel Breathe (Little King), a lounge bar located in the Kanakia area of Mira Road. The hotel staffers informed the police about six people who picked up an argument with one of their customers. The war of words took a violent turn after one of the accused goons allegedly whipped out a sword and started threatening the hotel staff and other people who tried to intervene in the matter.

“After receiving information our team immediately reached the spot and apprehended six people who are now in our custody. One sword and an air-pistol were also recovered from their possession,” confirmed Senior Police Inspector Sandip Kadam. Further investigations were underway.

Curbs on timings in the form of a night curfew has been imposed by the state government authorities till January 5, under fresh restrictions to check the spread of Covid-19 amid concerns over detection of a new variant of the virus. Restaurants, bars, pubs and other non-essential commercial establishments are supposed to keep their premises shut after 11 pm.