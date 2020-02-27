Bombay High Court seeks impact assessment of dumping ground expansion plan

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to assess the possible adverse effects of the proposed expansion of the dumping ground in suburban Kanjurmarg to a flamingo sanctuary in the vicinity.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice BP Dharmadhikari and Justice NR Borkar asked the expert bodies to carry out an evaluation and submit its report after two weeks.

The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Vanshakti against the expansion plan of the dumping ground to 121 hectares from the present 65 hectares.