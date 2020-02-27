Bombay High Court seeks impact assessment of dumping ground expansion plan

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to assess the possible adverse effects of the proposed expansion of the dumping ground in suburban Kanjurmarg to a flamingo sanctuary in the vicinity.
A division bench of Acting Chief Justice BP Dharmadhikari and Justice NR Borkar asked the expert bodies to carry out an evaluation and submit its report after two weeks.
The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Vanshakti against the expansion plan of the dumping ground to 121 hectares from the present 65 hectares.
As per the plea, the expansion is in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and would cause irreparable damage to the eco-sensitive zone of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary. On December 5, 2019, another HC bench had lifted a September 19, 2019 stay on waste dumping at the site.
The order stressed there was a lack of space for dumping and treating solid waste in the city as the Mulund dumpyard was shut in 2018, and the overburdened Deonar dumping ground was also proposed to be shut.
Vanshakti had then approached the Supreme Court in appeal.
Last week, the apex court had remanded the matter back to the HC and directed it to reconsider the issue.
