 Bombay HC To Hear Plea Challenging Suspension of MU Senate Elections On August 30
The plea was mentioned today before a bench of Justices Sunil Shukre & Firdosh Pooniwalla.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC | PTI

Mumbai: Bombay High Court will hear on Wednesday a plea challenging the Mumbai University's decision to suspend the ongoing Senate Elections alleging it was done due to political pressure. The plea was mentioned today before a bench of Justices Sunil Shukre & Firdosh Pooniwalla.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

