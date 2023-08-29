Bombay HC To Hear Plea Challenging Suspension of MU Senate Elections On August 30

Bombay HC | PTI

Mumbai: Bombay High Court will hear on Wednesday a plea challenging the Mumbai University's decision to suspend the ongoing Senate Elections alleging it was done due to political pressure. The plea was mentioned today before a bench of Justices Sunil Shukre & Firdosh Pooniwalla.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

