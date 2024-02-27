Bombay HC Stays Execution Of NBW Against Anil Jaisinghani In Case Under Gambling Act

Bombay High Court | File Image

Mumbai, February 27: The Bombay High Court has stayed execution of a non-bailable (NBW) warrant issued against alleged bookie Anil Jaisinghani in connection with a case registered against him under the Prevention of Gambling Act in 2011. Jaisinghani, who has various cases registered against him, was last year arrested based on a complaint filed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife, Amruta Fadnavis, alleging extortion.

The case was registered by the Malabar Hill police station and he was arrested in the case. He was subsequently granted bail. His advocate Girish Kulkarni submitted that on being released from jail, he realised that a fresh NBW was issued against him by magistrate court December 26, 2023 in the case registered under the Gambling Act.

Jaisinghani Advised To Undergo Hospitalisation: Lawyer

Kilakrni argued that Jaisinghani was in custody from March 23, 2023 till January 12 this year, in another case. He then appeared before the magistrate on February 9. He claimed that Jaisinghani, who suffers from diabetes and hypertension, was in the court till afternoon, however, his blood pressure suddenly increased and he started palpitating, because of which he was rushed to a nearby clinic, which advised him to undergo certain medical tests and hospitalisation, if required.

Despite bringing this to the notice of the court, the magistrate refused to cancel the NBW or even stay the execution of the NBW. Hence, he approached the high court seeking cancellation of the NBW and in the interim sought stay on the execution of the NBW. Kulkarni assured the court that Jaisinghani will appear before the magistrate on March 4.

The court, on Monday, asked additional public prosecutor Arfan Sait to file a reply on behalf of the state government. While staying the NBW, Justice Abhay Ahuja noted: The petitioner intends to personally present before the learned trial Court on 4 March 2024 and file an application seeking cancellation of NBW. The learned Magistrate shall consider the application on its own merits and decide the same in accordance with law.” The court has kept the matter for hearing on March 5.