Bombay HC Slams Govt, BMC; Warns of Shutting Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Over Pollution & Methane Emissions | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday warned that it may order the closure of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground if authorities fail to show immediate and concrete improvement in managing pollution and emissions at the site.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe expressed strong dissatisfaction with the “casual” approach of the State government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), observing that the issue directly impacts public health and cannot be ignored.

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“We will pass a detailed order… there would be no alternative but to stop this dumping site,” the court cautioned, adding that “it is high time that we value human lives.”

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions, including a public interest litigation filed by Vanashakti and a local housing society, highlighting persistent foul odour, gas emissions and health risks for residents.

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Referring to scientific reports, the court flagged concerns over methane emissions from the site, noting that the gas is significantly more harmful than carbon dioxide. “We don’t know the ill effects of such emissions caused due to mismanagement by the authorities,” the bench remarked, directing authorities to study available research and adopt scientific mitigation measures.

The court also questioned delays in implementing recommendations, including proposed study visits to countries such as Japan, Singapore and the UAE to examine advanced waste management systems. While the State said such visits could be undertaken, the bench stressed that immediate local action was essential.

Calling it the “worst dumping ground,” the court said decades of temporary measures had failed to yield results. It warned that if violations of the right to life under Article 21 are established, strict action would follow.

As a last opportunity, the court directed the State and civic authorities to file detailed affidavits outlining steps to curb pollution and monitor methane emissions. The matter will be heard next on Monday.