MP Govt Tells High Court: June 30 Deadline Set for Water Conservation Drive

Deadline For Revival Of Water Reservoirs Set For June 30, HC Told |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Thursday informed the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court that a deadline for water conservation and revival of reservoirs across the state has been set for June 30.

During the hearing, the state informed the court that, in compliance with earlier orders, a high-level meeting led by the chief secretary had been held with commissioners and district collectors across Madhya Pradesh. The meeting resulted in directives for water conservation and revival of reservoirs, with a deadline set for June 30.

A division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) initiated through a letter petition by advocate Manish Vijayvargiya regarding the lack of potable water in rural areas.

The petitioner’s counsel raised fresh concerns, stating that while the drinking water crisis in village Chikalkuawadi of Pati block, Barwani, was temporarily addressed, the shortage has resurfaced and spread across the entire block.

Taking the submission seriously, the bench directed the state counsel to obtain detailed instructions on the current ground situation and the steps being taken to ensure potable water for residents of Pati. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on May 4, with the court expecting a comprehensive response from the state authorities.