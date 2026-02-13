Bombay HC Seeks Statewide Security Audit Details For Courts Premises And Judges’ Residences From Maharashtra Police

The Bombay High Court directs authorities to submit comprehensive security measures for court premises and judges’ homes across Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 12: The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra Police to place on record details of security measures in court premises and judges’ residences across the state, in line with the Supreme Court’s ongoing concern over the safety of judicial officers and the legal fraternity.

Backdrop of Supreme Court proceedings

The direction was issued by a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s July 30, 2021 suo motu proceedings titled Re: Safeguarding Courts and Protecting Judges (Death of Additional Sessions Judge, Dhanbad).

The apex court had taken cognisance of threats faced by judicial officers nationwide after the killing of a Dhanbad judge, observing that the State has a duty to create a secure environment so that judges and lawyers can function fearlessly.

The SC had noted that similar incidents were being reported across the country and indicated that wider consultations with States and Union Territories were necessary.

State asked to place audit details on record

During the hearing on February 10, the bench was informed that a related suo motu petition had been registered at its Aurangabad bench, where an order was passed on February 5, 2026.

Following a request from the court, Advocate General Milind Sathe appeared before the bench and assured that he would inform it about the steps taken by the police department to strengthen security arrangements.

The court has asked the Director General of Police to furnish a copy of any security audit conducted for the High Court premises, residences of Bombay HC judges, benches at Goa, Aurangabad and Nagpur, the circuit bench at Kolhapur, as well as trial courts in all districts.

Next hearing on February 17

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on February 17, 2026.

