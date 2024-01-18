Bombay HC Reverses Acquittal Of Man For Pushing 14-Year-Old Into Prostitution; Terms It 'Miscarriage of Justice' | Representational Image

Terming it as “miscarriage of justice”, the Bombay High Court reversed the 10-year-old verdict of the sessions court, acquitting a man for trying to push a 14-year-old girl into prostitution. Noting that a deterrent is needed to curb such social evil, the HC sentenced him to 10 years in prison. The significant judgement came on the appeal filed by the state government, challenging the man’s acquittal in December 2013.

According to the state prosecutor GP Mulekar, the accused knew the teen and her younger sister as he was the neighbour of their cousin. He slyly brought the minor to a red light area in Nashik under the garb of taking her to buy clothes and chappals. It was highlighted that the girl used to call the man 'mama' (uncle). The prosecution had examined the victim and the witnesses in the red light area, who said that the man often brought women there and was along with the minor on the given day.

HC highlights that similar cases are on the rise

While convicting him, the HC underlined that such cases of inducing minors for the purpose of prostitution are on the rise. Hence, the man does not deserve any sympathy. “The offences committed by the man are indeed serious and impact the society… It appears that the victim had reposed trust upon the accused since she used to call him uncle,” said Justice Prithviraj Chavan.

Relying on testimonies of the witnesses, the HC noted that since beginning, the man had intentions of taking the teen to the red light area. Her act of allegedly voluntarily accompanying the man would be insignificant as it would indeed amount to kidnapping from her lawful guardianship, the court held.

The court rejected the defence portrayal of the accused as innocent, considering his frequent visits to the red light area. “There is every likelihood of the man being a pimp,” Justice Chavan said, adding that the man didn't deserve sympathy.