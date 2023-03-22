Bombay HC refuses to stay proceedings against advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte for 'professional misconduct'

Gunaratna Sadavarte | Pic courtesy: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to stay disciplinary proceedings against Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG) for alleged professional misconduct.

𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗮𝗱𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲: 𝗛𝗖

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale said Sadavarte will not be given special treatment merely because he is an advocate and alleges the complaint is politically motivated.

It further said that it did not find any procedural infirmity with the BCMG’s notice.

𝗦𝗮𝗱𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝘃𝗶𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗱𝗲

A complaint was filed by Advocate Susheel Manchekar against Sadavarte stating that he is seen wearing his advocate’s band during television debates, public events and agitations in violations of the ethics code.

The BCMG, on February 7, issued a notice to Sadavarte.

During the hearing on Tuesday, BCMG’s counsel Milind Sathe informed the court that the Bar Council would be pursuing the complaint.

As per an earlier HC direction, another complaint against Sadavarte was dismissed by the BCMG.

𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝗦𝗮𝗱𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲'𝘀 𝗹𝗮𝘄𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗮𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗲 𝗶𝗿𝗸𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘁

Advocate Subhash Jha for Sadavarte submitted that the complaint has been filed by someone who has nothing to do with him. The court was irked after Jha made allegations against Bar Council members and sought time citing some technical error.

The judges said they will not take over the jurisdiction of the Bar Council Committee merely because the petitioner believed it had political colour.

The high court admitted Sadavarte’s petition and expedited the matter.