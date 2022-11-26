Maharashtra: Ink thrown on Gunaratna Sadavarte by the Sambhaji Brigade in Solapur

Gunaratna Sadavarte | Pic courtesy: ANI

Solapur: Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, who started the independent Marathwada movement faced an attempt of ink attack during his press conference held in Solapur on Saturday. The incident took place when workers of Sambhaji Brigade suddenly came and threw black powder on Sadavarte during his ongoing press conference in Hotel Balaji Sarovar.

Sadavarte soon after the incident appeared back in front of the media and citicised Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray over the incident happened. He mentioned Sharad Pawar to be an elderly political leader and referred Uddhav Thackeray as a temporary Chief Minister.

Enraged by the attack Sadavarte said, "Today on Constitution Day, some people are trying to distract us. But we are people who follow the freedom fighter Savarkar and live on his values. All these people like Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. shame on them."

"I had an image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in my hand. However, black powder was thrown at me. She also threw black ink on Shivaji Maharaj's image. We are not afraid of these people and will definitely answer them," he further added.

Similar incident took place during the Independent Marathwada Parishad organized in Osmanabad on Friday by Gunaratna Sadavarte. The workers of Maratha organizations tried to indulge into aggressive activities during the event. However, the police handled the situation by detaining the people who were causing the trouble.

Later during the event, he criticised Jitendra Awhad over his recent molestation controversy. He said that taking your wife along with you everywhere will avoid you from ending up into such molestation claims.