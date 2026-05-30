Bombay HC Orders Protection For Unilever Team After Assault During Counterfeit Goods Raid In Haryana | Representational Image

Mumbai: Observing that “no one should be permitted to take law into their own hands” and that the “rule of law has to prevail,” the Bombay High Court has directed Haryana police authorities to provide protection to a court-appointed receiver and representatives of Unilever Plc after they were allegedly assaulted while executing a court order against a counterfeit goods operation in Ambala district.

Vacation bench of Justice Shreeram Shirsat, on Friday, described the incident as an “extremely sorry state of affairs” and stressed that the “majesty of law must be upheld at all costs”.

The observations came after Additional Special Receiver Harshwardhan Joshi submitted a report alleging that he and members of the plaintiff’s team were attacked while carrying out a court-directed seizure of counterfeit products from a premises in Naraingarh, Haryana.

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According to the report, the team, accompanied by police personnel, discovered a large quantity of products allegedly bearing counterfeit versions of Unilever brands, including Pond’s, Glow & Lovely, Dove and Clinic Plus. The premises appeared to be operating as both a manufacturing unit and a warehouse for the fake goods.

Joshi told the court that while the seized material was being loaded into a vehicle, several individuals arrived at the site and assaulted members of the execution team. He alleged that mobile phones were snatched, the seized goods were forcibly taken back and the team was threatened and chased while leaving the area.

The court noted that medical records and photographs submitted by the receiver prima facie supported the allegations. It also took note of claims that police officials failed to provide adequate protection despite requests from the team.

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Directing the Superintendent of Police and local police officials to ensure sufficient protection for future execution of the court’s orders, the court also ordered that action be taken against those allegedly involved in the assault and that a report be submitted on the steps taken.

The matter is scheduled to be heard next on June 24.

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