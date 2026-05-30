Ransai Dam Water Level Drops To 86 Feet As Uran Faces Summer Water Stress |

Navi Mumbai: The water level in Ransai Dam, the primary source of drinking and industrial water for Uran taluka, has dropped to 86 feet amid rising summer temperatures, prompting the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to carefully manage available reserves to ensure supply until June 30.

The dam's water level stood at 96 feet on the corresponding day last year. However, monsoon showers had already begun by this time in 2025, whereas delayed rainfall this year has heightened concerns over water availability.

To conserve water, MIDC has been implementing water cuts since November, suspending supply every Tuesday and Friday. In addition, Uran receives 4.5 million litres per day (MLD) of water from CIDCO to help bridge the growing demand-supply gap.

"The water storage in Ransai Dam has fallen to 86 feet. We are planning the distribution of the available water so that supply can be maintained until June 30. Citizens are requested to cooperate and use water judiciously during this period," said Gyanadev Sonawane, Deputy Engineer, MIDC, Uran.

Uran taluka requires around 41 MLD of water daily, while MIDC is able to supply only about 30 MLD from its sources. The additional 4.5 MLD received from CIDCO still leaves a significant shortfall, making conservation measures necessary during the summer months.

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Officials and residents have also raised concerns over the stagnant storage capacity of Ransai Dam. Despite a steady increase in population and industrial activity over the past six decades, the dam's capacity has not been expanded. As a result, large quantities of water overflow during the monsoon and go unutilised, while residents face water shortages and supply restrictions from November onwards.

A proposal prepared by MIDC to increase the dam's storage capacity has reportedly remained pending for several years. Citizens have repeatedly demanded desilting of the reservoir and an increase in the dam's height to improve storage and provide a long-term solution to Uran's recurring water shortage.

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