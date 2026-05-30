Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan Assumes Command Of Western Naval Command In Mumbai Ceremony

Mumbai: The 47th vice chief of naval staff, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, assumed charge as the flag officer commanding-in-chief (FOC-inC) of the Western Naval Command on Saturday. The senior officer took charge from Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, who is set to take charge as India's next Chief of Naval Staff.

Vatsayan, who took over the charge at a ceremonial parade held in Mumbai's INS Shikra on Saturday morning, served as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi. On assuming charge, he paid homage to the bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation, at Gaurav Stambh located in Mumbai's Naval Dockyard.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla Pune, the Flag Officer was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Jan 1, 1988. A specialist in ‘Gunnery and Missile Systems’, he has held a wide range of command, operational, staff and training assignments, both afloat and ashore during his distinguished naval career spanning more than three decades.

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Vice Adm Vatsayan has served onboard various frontline warships, including command of Coast Guard ship C-05, missile vessels INS Vibhuti and Nashak, missile corvette INS Kuthar and guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri. A graduate of Wellington's Defence Services Staff College, Goa's Naval War College and the prestigious National Defence College in New Delhi, he is said to have excelled in key strategic and policy-oriented staff roles. He has discharged staff assignments in the ‘Personnel and Plans’ directorates at Naval Headquarters, including that of the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) on promotion to Flag rank. He thereafter commanded the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet, and served as the Deputy Commandant of the National Defence Academy and Chief of Staff at the Eastern Naval Command.

The flag officer has also served as deputy chief of the Integrated Defence Staff – Operations and ‘Policy, Plans and Force Development’, playing a key role in coordination of operations, enhancing integration, jointness, force development and framing policies promoting indigenisation in the three Services. He is a recipient of the prestigious Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Nao Sena Medal.

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