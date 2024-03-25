Bombay HC Orders Inquiry Against Head Constable For Pressuring Minor Rape Survivor’s Parents In Pune

Bombay HC | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has directed the superintendent of police (SP) and additional superintendent (Addl SP) to conduct an inquiry into a head constable pressuring a minor rape survivor’s parents to withdraw the case. The court found the head constable Holkar’s conduct “suspicious,” noting that he was pressuring the victim’s family instead of protecting them.

Justice Madhav Jamdar remarked on March 18 that the head constable’s behaviour was concerning, as it hindered the administration of justice. The court was considering a bail plea filed by a man accused of repeatedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Pune under the POCSO Act.

Despite the parents expressing their desire to withdraw the case, Justice Jamdar found substance in the FIR and summoned them to court on March 13. Finding the parents under immense pressure, the judge decided to hear them privately in his chamber.

In the chamber, the parents revealed the pressure they faced from the accused’s relatives and other villagers, leading them to relocate. The additional public prosecutor, SS Kaushik, informed the court that Holkar was uncooperative and provided false answers.

Responding to the court’s directives, SP Pune (Rural) Pankaj Deshmukh and additional SP Ramesh Chopade assured an inquiry against Holkar and pledged “necessary and appropriate action.”

The court instructed the police to ensure the parents’ safety, though they expressed concerns about their livelihood being affected by police presence. Deshmukh assured the court of protecting the victim’s family members when necessary. The HC scheduled further hearings on April 2.