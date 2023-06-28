Bombay HC Gives ATS 3 Months To Submit Pansare Case Report

Govind Pansare | File

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday gave three months to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to submit a progress report in its investigation relating to the 2015 killing of Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Govind Pansare.

Pansare was gunned down by extremists on February 20, 2013, in Kolhapur.

The HC has been monitoring the investigation following a petition filed by Pansare’s family. On August 3, 2022. On the Pansare family plea, the HC is monitoring the investigation that was transferred on August 3, 2022, from an SIT of state police to ATS.

Senior advocate submits progress report

The counsel for the ATS, senior advocate Ashok Mundargi, submitted the progress report to the court in a sealed envelope. He said the trial is on and six witnesses have been examined. He also said that a search is on for absconding accused Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar.

The bench asked Mumdargi on the time required by the ATS to complete the probe.

2 terrorists are absconding

Mumdargi replied that the two accused are absconding and hence it could give a time limit. “As and when the absconding accused are arrested many other questions which today are unanswered will be answered. For that there cannot be a time limit,” the counsel said.

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and SG Dige then granted three months to the ATS to conduct further investigations and submit a progress report.

Advocate Subhash Jha, appearing for accused Sharad Kalaskar, opposed the continuation of the monitoring of the probe by the HC saying that it has deleterious impact on the trial.

However, the bench said that the accused did not have a right to an audience with regard to investigation.

