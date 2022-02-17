Bombay HC extends interim protection to NCP leader Eknath Khadse's wife Mandakini Khadse in money laundering case

Bombay High Court extended interim protection of NCP leader Eknath Khadse's wife Mandakini Khadse till 14th March in connection with the money laundering matter, reported ANI.

Khadse, his wife and son-in-law Girish Chaudhary have been named by the ED in its chargesheet filed in the land deal case.

As per the ED, Khadse had misused his office as a revenue minister while in the then BJP government. He is accused of illegally benefitting his family by the land deal in Bhosari, Pune in 2016.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 03:46 PM IST