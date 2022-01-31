Pune land scam: Court reserves order on Eknath Khadse's son-in-law's bail plea till February 9

A special PMLA court in Mumbai has completed its hearing on bail plea of Girish Chaudhri, son-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse.

The court has reserved its order till February 9, with regard to the case. Girish Chaudhary was arrested by ED in July 2021 in connection with Pune's Bhosari land scam matter.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 01:42 PM IST