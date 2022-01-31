e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: India reports 2,09,918 new cases, 959 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Legal

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 01:42 PM IST

Pune land scam: Court reserves order on Eknath Khadse's son-in-law's bail plea till February 9

FPJ Web Desk
NCP leader Eknath Khadse | PTI

NCP leader Eknath Khadse | PTI

Advertisement

A special PMLA court in Mumbai has completed its hearing on bail plea of Girish Chaudhri, son-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse.

The court has reserved its order till February 9, with regard to the case. Girish Chaudhary was arrested by ED in July 2021 in connection with Pune's Bhosari land scam matter.

ALSO READ

Thane: MACT awards Rs 11.05 lakh compensation to kin of student killed in road accident Thane: MACT awards Rs 11.05 lakh compensation to kin of student killed in road accident

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 01:42 PM IST
Advertisement