Bombay HC protects Sameer Wankhede from arrest till Monday, orders CBI to take no coercive action

The Bombay High Court on Friday protected former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede from any coercive action from the CBI in extortion case.

Sameer Wankhede, who was present in the Bombay High Court during the hearing, said that he will cooperate with the investigation. Court has asked him to appear before CBI tomorrow, Saturday May 20, at 11 am.

"Prima facie there is a legal bar under 17A and since a 41A notice is issued in the case. The court orders not to take any coercive action against the petitioner till the next date on Monday," the court said in its order.

Earlier in the day, Wankhede had moved Bombay HC requesting the quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Wankhede's plea also sought protection from coercive action related to the CBI's FIR.

Accusations against Wankhede

According to the First Information Report, Wankhede is alleged to have sought a bribe of Rs 25 crore from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to prevent implicating his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case.

Wankhede and his subordinates violated protocols while handling the drug bust case, the report says. It is alleged that the names of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were added to the list of accused at the last minute, while some other suspects were removed from the case.

CBI lists offences like extortion, criminal conspiracy, bribery

Sameer Wankhede and several others were charged by the CBI based on a complaint filed by the NCB. The charges include alleged criminal conspiracy, threat of extortion, and violations of provisions related to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The investigating agency has claimed that the NCB's Mumbai Zone received information in October 2021 regarding the consumption and possession of narcotics substances by multiple individuals on a private cruise ship. It is alleged that certain officers from the NCB conspired and obtained unlawful advantages, in the form of bribes, from the individuals accused in the case.

Delhi HC had earlier granted protection to Wankhede

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court provided Sameer Wankhede with five days of protection against coercive measures, allowing him the freedom to seek recourse through the appropriate forum, which in this case would be the Bombay High Court.

In connection with the case, the CBI called for Sameer Wankhede to appear for questioning in Mumbai on Thursday. However, he did not comply with the agency's request and did not appear before their team.