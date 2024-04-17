 Bombay HC Asks Police Reply On Influencer’s Plea Seeking Disciplinary Proceedings Against 7 Cops
Bombay HC Asks Police Reply On Influencer's Plea Seeking Disciplinary Proceedings Against 7 Cops

The influencer had accused the cricketer of molesting her at a pub in suburban Andheri following an argument over clicking selfies. She was arrested in connection with the incident on February 23 and is currently out on bail.

FPJ News Service | Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 02:07 AM IST
article-image
Bombay HC | File Image

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the police to file reply by June 11 to a petition filed by a social media influencer seeking disciplinary proceedings against seven police officers, including Mumbai commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, for not registering an FIR on her complaint against a city cricketer.

The influencer had accused the cricketer of molesting her at a pub in suburban Andheri following an argument over clicking selfies. She was arrested in connection with the incident on February 23 and is currently out on bail.

Her plea, filed through advocate Ali Kashif Khan, seeks action against seven police officers for not registering a case based on her complaint. Following her release, she had filed a complaint against the cricketer and his friends with the Airport police station in Andheri, alleging molestation and outraging modesty.

When the police did not register a case against the cricketer, she approached the magistrate court, which on April 3 this year directed the Santacruz police station to probe her complaint and file a report by June 19. The magistrate court, however, dismissed her complaint seeking action against the police, following which she moved the HC.

