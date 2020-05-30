Bombay HC asks Maha govt to submit report on steps taken for migrant workers by June 2

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh on Friday told the court that the Supreme Court is already seized of a matter pertaining to all issues faced by the migrant workers.

The court took note of this, but said it would still require the state government to file a report by June 2.

"With regard to the peculiar local conditions, we consider it fit and proper to call upon the state to file a report indicating how the plight of the migrant workers, who have been assembling at the railways stations, bus stands in Mumbai and places around it are being addressed," the court said.

The bench noted that it has come across photographs in newspapers showing congregation of migrant workers not only at railway stations, but also on the nearby streets.

"Such congregation, if allowed, would run counter to the objective, for which the lockdown has been imposed," the court said.

"The report shall indicate the whole procedure that a migrant worker is required to follow in order to be eligible for leaving this state, the likely time within which he could board a bus or train, the nature of shelter he is provided with during the waiting period as well as provisions made available to him for his sustenance," the court said.

Earlier, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the Maharashtra government has not provided the details of 125 Shramik special trains, which were scheduled to run in the state and its list of passengers.

In a series of tweets, the minister asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to provide details but said that the state government did not respond to the request till late night.