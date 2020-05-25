'Planning takes time': Piyush Goyal takes a dig at Uddhav for not providing details of Shramik trains from Maharashtra

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the Maharashtra government has not provided the details of 125 Shramik special trains, which were scheduled to run in the state on Monday and its list of passengers.

In a series of tweets on Sunday evening, the minister asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to provide details but said that the state government did not respond to the request till late night.

In his latest tweet, Goyal said, "Where is the list for 125 trains from Maharashtra? As of 2am, received list of only 46 trains of which 5 are to West Bengal and Odisha which cannot operate due to cyclone Amphan. We are notifying only 41 trains for today despite being prepared for 125 !!!"