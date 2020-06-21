Bombay HC asks BMC, Maha govt to implement SC order on providing COVID-19 test reports directly to patients or relatives

On Saturday, the Bombay High Court asked BMC and Maharashtra government to implement Supreme Court directive that said to handover COVID-19 test reports directly to the patients or relatives.
According to a report by Indian Express, A division bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice Nitin R Borkar which was hearing a writ petition filed by BJP corporator Vinod Mishra seeking to set aside BMC’s June 13 circular, said that “it had no doubt that the states and all concerned authorities shall supply a copy of the report to the patient or his or her relatives and the hospital”.
The Bombay High Court refused to pass any order and asked BMC to abide by the Supreme Court's directive.
On Friday, Supreme Court disapproved of Maharashtra government's order that if a patient is found Covid-19 positive, then their test report will not be shared with the patient or his/her relatives.
A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.R. Shah said that patients and their relatives must get these reports, and asked the state government to review this order. Justice Bhushan said the court has come to know that if a person is found Covid-19 positive, then the test report is not being shared with either the patient or the relatives.
The bench noted that counsel of Maharashtra submitted that he shall obtain instructions regarding non-giving of the report to the patient or his relatives. "He shall advise the state to issue an appropriate order permitting handing of the report to the patient or his relatives and the hospital," said the bench. "We have no doubt that the state and all concerned shall supply a copy of the report of the patient to him or his relatives and the hospital," said the bench in the order.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)