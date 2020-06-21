Bombay HC asks BMC, Maha govt to implement SC order on providing COVID-19 test reports directly to patients or relatives

On Friday, Supreme Court disapproved of Maharashtra government's order that if a patient is found Covid-19 positive, then their test report will not be shared with the patient or his/her relatives.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.R. Shah said that patients and their relatives must get these reports, and asked the state government to review this order. Justice Bhushan said the court has come to know that if a person is found Covid-19 positive, then the test report is not being shared with either the patient or the relatives.

The bench noted that counsel of Maharashtra submitted that he shall obtain instructions regarding non-giving of the report to the patient or his relatives. "He shall advise the state to issue an appropriate order permitting handing of the report to the patient or his relatives and the hospital," said the bench. "We have no doubt that the state and all concerned shall supply a copy of the report of the patient to him or his relatives and the hospital," said the bench in the order.