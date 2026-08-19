Bombay HC Advances Bandra's Neville D’Souza Football Ground Plea Hearing To Thursday |

Mumbai: A day after the BMC General Body approved a proposal to change the reservation of Neville D’Souza Football Ground at Bandra Reclamation from a playground to an exhibition centre, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday advanced the hearing of a challenge to the move. The court said it would “deal with” the civic body’s decision if it found that the action was contrary to what had transpired at the previous hearing.

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The court’s observation came after the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) informed a bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad that the BMC had proceeded with the proposal despite an assurance that no decision would be taken until the next hearing.

The plea, which was scheduled to be heard on August 24, will now be heard on Thursday.

Senior advocate Zal Andhyarujina, appearing for the MFA, said the BMC had earlier assured the court that it would not take any steps in the matter before the next hearing. He said the matter was consequently kept for August 24, although the understanding was not formally recorded.

Now the BMC’s general body took a decision based on a recommendation of the civic improvements committee, he added.

On August 10, during the hearing of the MFA’s plea, the BMC had orally assured the court that the procedure for changing the reservation would be followed, including inviting suggestions and objections from stakeholders. The court had then posted the matter for August 24.

Responding to the development, Justice Ghuge said, “If we feel any decision was taken which is not appropriate as per what transpired on that day, we will be dealing with it.”

The MFA has challenged a November 2025 letter issued by MHADA and a May 2026 recommendation of the BMC Improvements Committee seeking to alter the reservation of the 8,450-square-metre ground under Section 37(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act.

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The association has alleged that it was not given an opportunity to be heard. It has also pointed out that the ground has FIFA-standard artificial turf, seating for around 5,000 spectators and hosts more than 900 official matches every season.

According to the MFA, nearly 400 youth clubs, 300 senior teams and over 10,000 players use the ground. It has also alleged that no sports impact assessment, user survey or feasibility study was conducted before the proposal was made.

MHADA has maintained that the land was originally earmarked for a convention complex.