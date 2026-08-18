Mumbai: BMC Approves Bandra's Neville D’Souza Football Ground Conversion To Exhibition Centre Ahead Of Bombay HC Hearing

Neville D’Souza Football Ground at Bandra Reclamation faces conversion despite opposition from Mumbai’s football community and residents | AI Generated File Image (Photo Credits - Salman Ansari)

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: Despite strong opposition from activists, residents and political parties, the BMC's General Body's special meeting on Tuesday approved the controversial change in reservation of Neville D’Souza Football Ground at Bandra Reclamation.

The decision comes just days before the Bombay High Court hearing, with the BMC directed to file its affidavit by August 20 and the challenge to the proposed conversion listed for August 24.

The proposal seeks to amend DP 2034 by replacing the existing playground reservation on an 8,450-sq-m MHADA plot at Bandra Reclamation with an Exhibition Centre.

The move has sparked strong opposition from footballers, coaches, residents and activists, who have protested against the proposed conversion and urged the BMC to protect Neville D’Souza Football Ground, one of Mumbai’s few remaining public sports spaces.

Court Challenge Underway

The Mumbai Football Association (MFA) has challenged the proposed conversion in the Bombay High Court, alleging that it was pursued without giving the association an opportunity to be heard.

Despite the ongoing legal challenge, the proposal cleared the BMC Improvement Committee and was placed before the General Body for final approval on Tuesday, as no court stay was in place.

Congress corporators opposed the move, but Mayor Ritu Tawde ruled that the proposal had already been deliberated by the Improvement Committee and did not warrant further discussion, before putting it to vote and securing its approval.

Opposition Flags Sports Impact

Opposing the move, Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi said Neville D’Souza Ground is not merely a plot of land but a lifeline for Mumbai’s football ecosystem.

Also Watch:

He claimed around 400 youth clubs and 300 senior clubs use the ground annually, providing training to nearly 8,000–10,000 young footballers. Calling it a symbol of Mumbai’s sporting legacy and a launchpad for aspiring players, Azmi urged the BMC to scrap the conversion and preserve the ground as a public sports facility.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/