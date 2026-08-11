Bombay HC Asks BMC To Respond To Mumbai Football Association Plea Against Bandra’s Neville D’Souza Ground Conversion

Bombay High Court has sought the BMC’s response to the Mumbai Football Association’s challenge to the proposed conversion of Neville D’Souza Football Ground in Bandra | AI Generated Image (Photo Credits: SAlman Ansari)

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the BMC to respond to a plea challenging the proposed conversion of Bandra’s Neville D’Souza Football Ground into an exhibition and convention centre, after the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) claimed that the proposal was being pursued without giving it an opportunity to be heard.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad also allowed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which is a party to the matter, to file its reply.

MFA Cites Lack Of Hearing

Senior advocate Zal Andhyarujina, appearing for the MFA, submitted that there had been no adherence to the principles of natural justice. He said the association, which has managed and maintained the ground for over 15 years, should be heard before any decision is taken.

The court directed the BMC to file its affidavit by August 20 and posted the plea for hearing on August 24 at 3 pm. MHADA was also granted liberty to file its response.

Challenge To Reservation Change

The MFA has challenged a November 3, 2025, letter issued by MHADA and a May 2026 recommendation of the BMC Improvements Committee to alter the reservation of the 8,450-square-metre ground under Section 37(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act. The proposal seeks to change its reservation from a playground and open space to a convention or exhibition centre.

The association has described the ground as a key part of Mumbai’s football ecosystem. It has FIFA-standard artificial turf and seating for about 5,000 spectators and hosts more than 900 official matches every season. According to the MFA, nearly 400 youth clubs, 300 senior teams and over 10,000 players use the facility.

"The ground is an existing, functioning, and intensively used public sporting amenity," the MFA said, adding that its loss would affect clubs, players, coaches, leagues and community programmes.

Authorities’ Process Questioned

The association has also argued that authorities did not conduct a sports impact assessment, user survey, feasibility study or examine alternative sites before proposing the change.

It disputed the need for another convention facility, pointing to several existing venues nearby, including the Jio World Convention Centre, St Andrew’s Auditorium and MMRDA Exhibition Grounds.

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MHADA has maintained that the land was originally earmarked for a convention complex and that revenue from the proposed project would support affordable housing initiatives.

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